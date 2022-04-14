Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

