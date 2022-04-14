Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AllianceBernstein in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AB stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

