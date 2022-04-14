Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,153,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after buying an additional 203,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 121,598 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.