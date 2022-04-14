American International Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American International Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIG. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in American International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in American International Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

