Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of APAM opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.