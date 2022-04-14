Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AllianceBernstein in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AB. Citigroup lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.37. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $330,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 58.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

