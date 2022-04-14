Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share.

BHF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

