Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aflac in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

AFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

AFL opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $66.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $271,422,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

