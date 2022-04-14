Ares Management Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of ARES opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $4,296,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

