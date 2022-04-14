Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€13.10” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($14.24) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.46) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.91) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV opened at €11.91 ($12.94) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.42. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($18.32) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($27.03).

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.