K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) has been given a C$10.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$322,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,800 shares in the company, valued at C$916,431.40.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

