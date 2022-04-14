Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €30.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($16.00) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($22.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

