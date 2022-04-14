Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Root in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. Root has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $472.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Root by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 177,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

