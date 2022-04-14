Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Reduced by SVB Leerink

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

RCM opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

