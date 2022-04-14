Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Decreased by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RF. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of RF opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

