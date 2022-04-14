Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.87.

NDAQ opened at $181.39 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

