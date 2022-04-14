Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MNRL opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

