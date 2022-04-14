Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Winland stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Winland has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

