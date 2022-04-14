Banc of California (BANC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 266,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 153,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.