Snap (SNAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Snap by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 459,541 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 68,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,396 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Snap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

