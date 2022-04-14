East West Bancorp (EWBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

