Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NEXA opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

