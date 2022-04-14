Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $12,362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

