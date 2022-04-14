mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 63.8% in March

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
