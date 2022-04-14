Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Grows By 106.7%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on WEGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.02) to GBX 2,160 ($28.15) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.19) to GBX 2,190 ($28.54) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,628.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

