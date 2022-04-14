Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) to report sales of $297.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.04 million and the lowest is $289.32 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $274.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.48%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regency Centers by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after acquiring an additional 647,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,112,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,149,000 after acquiring an additional 779,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,021,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.