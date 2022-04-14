Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.03 Million

Brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) to announce sales of $744.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

TER opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after buying an additional 413,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.