Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $85.83 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

