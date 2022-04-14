Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHIGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SHI opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.