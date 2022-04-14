Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SHI opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

