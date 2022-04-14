ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.20.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $145.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $149.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.27.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

