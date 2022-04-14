StockNews.com Lowers WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) to Hold

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ WPP opened at $63.84 on Thursday. WPP has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

