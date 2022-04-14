StockNews.com Lowers WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) to Hold

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
NASDAQ WPP opened at $63.84 on Thursday. WPP has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About WPP (Get Rating)
