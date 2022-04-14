ABB (ABB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect ABB to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABB to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ABB opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ABB by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ABB by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after buying an additional 92,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABB by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after buying an additional 77,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ABB by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 67,110 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

