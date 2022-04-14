PPG Industries (PPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its Q1 guidance at $1.02-$1.20 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.