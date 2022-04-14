KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

