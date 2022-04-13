Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,160,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. 732,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.36. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

