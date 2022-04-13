Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.17). PROS reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $132,386.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,911. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,518,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PROS by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PROS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRO traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. 359,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

