USDX Reaches Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007567 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

