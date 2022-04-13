Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.83 Million

Brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to report $150.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.40 million to $152.10 million. Trustmark posted sales of $165.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $636.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $650.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $691.03 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $707.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. 231,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,228. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

