Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Marten Transport by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,351. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

