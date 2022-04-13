Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COCO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

COCO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 193,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,307. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

