Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vita Coco.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).
COCO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 193,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,307. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14.
In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vita Coco (Get Rating)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.