Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Analysts expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) to post $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.40 million and the highest is $93.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year sales of $443.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.80 million to $445.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $501.45 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $502.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

COCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,817,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 193,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. Vita Coco has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

