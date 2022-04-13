$21.81 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) will post sales of $21.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.77 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $15.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $76.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 688,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 157,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.