$21.81 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.77 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $15.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $76.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 688,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 157,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.