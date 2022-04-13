$97.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to announce $97.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $88.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $434.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $487.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

IRWD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.28. 1,543,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 542.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

