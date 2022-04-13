Qubitica Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00278976 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000674 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $763.39 or 0.01850068 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

