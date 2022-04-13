Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,033,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,289,000 after acquiring an additional 74,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,906,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

