Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $134.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $597.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.33 million to $607.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $674.00 million, with estimates ranging from $661.07 million to $683.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Portillos stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,540. Portillos has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

