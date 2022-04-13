Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.05). Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

SWIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 695.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. 88,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

