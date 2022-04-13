Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.00. Encompass Health reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

EHC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 390,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

