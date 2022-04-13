Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) to report $262.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.60 million and the highest is $265.00 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $223.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Marten Transport stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 541,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,351. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after acquiring an additional 509,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 427,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 20.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

