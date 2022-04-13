Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) will post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.53. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. 1,913,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,435. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

